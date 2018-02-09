Survey shows a vast majority of fans want the NFL to change the catch rule

The referees of Super Bowl LII may have avoided a Philadelphia meltdown by correctly upholding Zach Ertz's fourth-quarter Eagles touchdown on Sunday, but the vast majority of NFL fans still want the NFL to change its catch rule for next season.

A whopping 70 percent of more than 1,000 fans surveyed by Kroon Casino, in fact, said they would prefer a revised definition of a catch.

It's funny, perhaps, to think that in 2018 a multi-billion-dollar organization called the National Football League, which oversees more than 600 football games every year, remains under fire for its inability to define, let alone enforce, what constitutes as a catch. But countless incidents, from Ertz's extension over the goal line to the similar -- and differently ruled -- "catch" by the Pittsburgh Steelers' Jesse James earlier in the season, have kept fans chomping at the bit for change.

Kroon Casino

Forty percent of the fans polled, most of whom also said they believed James completed a catch, said they were in favor of keeping the NFL's catch rule "mostly the same" but changing the "going-to-the-ground" language on plays where the ball is extended over the goal line (i.e. the Ertz, James plays).

Thirty-seven percent said they were in favor of changing that language on all plays across the field.

And 20 percent said they wanted the NFL to completely rewrite the rule -- something commissioner Roger Goodell suggested could be in the cards.