Jesse James' overturned touchdown latest example of why fans hate NFL's catch rule
The Steelers' tight end was convinced he scored the game-winning touchdown
The Steelers are the latest team to be victimized by the catch rule. With seconds left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Patriots, tight end Jesse James hauled in a Ben Roethlisberger pass and lunged for the end zone, and it looked like Pittsburgh would finally beat New England. But upon review, James' touchdown was overturned and the pass was ruled incomplete.
According to the rules, it was the correct call. In fact, there's no ambiguity about that.
"We were inside of two minutes and in order to have a completed pass, a receiver must survive going to the ground," referee Tony Corrente told The Athletic's Mark Kaboly after the game. "In this case, he had control of the football but he was going to the ground. As he hit the ground, the ball began to roll and rotate and the ball hit the ground and that's the end of it at that point."
And before you say, James' knee was already down, Corrente would remind you: "He lost complete control of the football. That was the ruling out of the replay."
It's open and shut, though that doesn't mean football fans -- including former coaches and players -- hate the rule any less.
Here's Tony Dungy:
And here's former NFL tight end Jacob Tamme:
It doesn't help when the NFL head of officiating Al Riveron, in his explanation of what happens, begins with, "As we can see here, Roethlisberger completes a pass to James..."
It just looks that way, Al. Turns out, that's an incompletion.
Also not helping: The disparity in what does and does not constitute a catch:
"I'm sick about it," James said after the game. "I'll be thinking about this the rest of the night. I had my knee down, turned up the field. Whether they consider that a football move or not is up to them to decide. I guess I don't know a lot of things about football. I thought it was a touchdown for sure."
-
Falcons edge Bucs in unimpressive win
The Falcons are on the cusp of a playoff berth, even though they don't look like a playoff-caliber...
-
Playoff Picture: Falcons snuff out Pack
Week 15 provided a lot of clarity to the NFL postseason
-
Packers 2018 draft needs, fits, picks
With their 2017 season basically over, it's time for Packers fans to turn their attention to...
-
Evans jumps over two Falcons for TD
Evans leaped over the top of two defenders to haul in a 42-yard touchdown
-
Freeman fumble is a Fantasy nightmare
Levine Toilolo recovered Freeman's fumble in the end zone; Freeman is awarded no points
-
Matthews: Titans should go no-huddle
The Titans haven't been great in the no-huddle this year, but they haven't been good offensively...
Add a Comment