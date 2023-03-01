Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has a major following on social media, and some fans were upset with the team after one of his recent posts. Lewan got quite the reaction on Monday when he posted a photo of his belongings from the facility in trash bags by his front door.

Some fans thought it was disrespectful of the Titans to simply bag up Lewan's equipment and toss it on his porch, but Lewan explained the situation a couple of days later in a video he posted to Twitter.

In the video, Lewan explained that he asked a Titans employee to drop his belongings off at his house. Lewan was thankful the Titans did him that favor and said people were overreacting about everything being placed in trash bags.

"Let's stop overreacting," Lewan said. "The Titans have treated me amazing. Even when they cut me, it was an amazing deal. They let me choose when I was gonna get cut. Ran [Carthon] is amazing. [Mike Vrabel] is amazing. Let's not overreact, boys. Let's not overreact. It's all good."

The Titans drafted Lewan with the No. 11 pick in 2014, and he was a staple of the team's offensive line for a decade. Lewan went to three Pro Bowls as a member of the Titans, and he helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game in 2019.

After injuries limited Lewan over the last two seasons, the Titans released him on Feb. 22.