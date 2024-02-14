Taylor Swift traveled across the world to be at her first Super Bowl. The pop star is heading back overseas and won't be attending the Chiefs' celebratory parade, which will take place on Wednesday. Swift will be in Australia during the parade as she will be continuing her highly successful Eras Tour.

Swift made the trip from Tokyo in order to be in attendance for Super Bowl LVIII. She watched her significant other, Travis Kelce, win his third Super Bowl after the Chiefs posted a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers.

Afterward, Swift celebrated with Kelce in a moment that will go down in Super Bowl lore.

Kelce is planning to return the favor by being present at some of her tour stops. The couple are reportedly planning to vacation in Europe together this summer while Swift is on tour.

Wednesday will mark the Chiefs' third Super Bowl victory parade in five years. By virtue of Sunday's win, Kansas City has now joined Pittsburgh, New England, San Francisco, Dallas, Green Bay and the New York Giants as the only franchises with at least four Vince Lombardi trophies.