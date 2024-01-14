Taylor Swift may have been feeling -22 on Saturday night if not for her custom Travis Kelce jacket courtesy of Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Swift arrived at the Chiefs-Dolphins Super Wild Card Weekend matchup rocking a coat that paid homage to Kansas City's perennial Pro Bowl tight end.
Arriving in her jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk https://t.co/py60MZ6NS8— Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 14, 2024
This isn't the first time that Kristin Juszczyk has made a custom coat for a football player's famous significant other. The coat-making "mastermind" recently made a custom coat for gymnastic legend Simone Biles, who is married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens.
While both teams are vying for a Super Bowl, there's apparently no "bad blood" between the 49ers and Chiefs, who surely wouldn't mind a rematch of Super Bowl LIV this February in Las Vegas.