Taylor Swift may have been feeling -22 on Saturday night if not for her custom Travis Kelce jacket courtesy of Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Swift arrived at the Chiefs-Dolphins Super Wild Card Weekend matchup rocking a coat that paid homage to Kansas City's perennial Pro Bowl tight end.

This isn't the first time that Kristin Juszczyk has made a custom coat for a football player's famous significant other. The coat-making "mastermind" recently made a custom coat for gymnastic legend Simone Biles, who is married to Packers safety Jonathan Owens.

While both teams are vying for a Super Bowl, there's apparently no "bad blood" between the 49ers and Chiefs, who surely wouldn't mind a rematch of Super Bowl LIV this February in Las Vegas.