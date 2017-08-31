Terrell Owens calls it a 'joke' that he's not in the NFL, says he can run a 4.4 40

If any NFL team out there needs a receiver, it sounds like Terrell Owens would be willing to play.

In what basically has become an annual offseason tradition, Owens claimed that he could still play if a team would actually sign him. During an interview with Fox Sports Radio on Wednesday, the former NFL wide receiver called it a 'joke' that he wasn't on an active NFL roster.

"Me not being on the field right now is a joke, and I don't care what people say," Owens said.

Maybe it's just me, but it kind of feels like Owens is completely overlooking the fact that he's 43 and hasn't played a down in the NFL in nearly seven years, which are two things that tend to be red flags when a team is out looking for a free agent.

That being said, Owens would like you to ignore his age and focus on his skills.

"Even though I'm 43, trust me, I'm not your average 43-year-old," Owens said. "I can play. There's no question about it. When you get into your 30s, they feel like you're on the decline. I basically surpass that. Even when I was 35, 36, 37 they said I was too old, but I was still ballin' out with the 20-year-olds."

Owens, who was selected by the 49ers during the third round of the 1996 NFL Draft, says that if a team decides to sign him, they'll get a speedy receiver who doesn't need to be an every-down player.

"I can go out right now and give you a 4.4 [in the 40]," Owens said. "Right now, at 43. I don't necessarily have to play every down, but I can give you something on that football field."

This isn't the first time Owens has said he can still play, and it probably won't be the last. The former Cowboys, Eagles, Bengals, Bills and 49ers receiver said in September 2015 that he was trying to convince the Cowboys to bring him back. In November 2016, he also made sure to let the Eagles know that he was "available" if the team needed him.

The thing is, I'm not sure Owens has completely thought this whole process through.

If Owens were to return, he wouldn't be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame until 2023. The wide receiver was one of 15 finalists for the Hall of Fame in both 2016 and 2017, and will be on the ballot in 2018 -- unless he makes a miraculous return to the field, which seems implausible at this point.

Owens hasn't played in a regular season game since 2010 when he played for the Bengals. The last time he played any type of professional football -- in 2012 -- he actually got dropped from a minor-league arena team, which may or may not qualify as rock bottom.