Terrell Owens says he's skipping HOF ceremony for guys like Jerry Kramer who had to wait

It's the summer of 2018 and Terrell Owens hasn't played in an NFL game since the end of the 2010 season, and we're still spending our summer talking about Owens, who is making headlines for his decision to skip the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony after it took him far too long to gain entrance into Canton.

On Sunday, Owens explained his decision by saying that he's boycotting the enshrinement on behalf of guys like Jerry Kramer who "shouldn't have had to wait that damn long either!"

I'm SO HAPPY for JERRY!! U shouldn't have had to wait that damn long either! I'm doing this for guys like him. Past, present and the future. https://t.co/z92XZGeXAn — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) July 15, 2018

I suspect many will remain skeptical of Owens' motives for staying away from the enshrinement ceremony, but it's worth pointing out that -- regardless of his motives -- Owens' decision to skip the upcoming Hall of Fame festivities has continued to shine a light on the flaws of the Hall of Fame process. There's no reason someone like Owens should've had to wait to gain entrance into the Hall of Fame on his third try considering he's a top-three receiver of all time, but Owens was denied entrance twice. That alone is enough to show that the process is flawed.

In February, our Pete Prisco took a look at the flawed process. His entire story is worth a read.

This is the first problem, according to Prisco:

The basics of it are wrong when you have to be convinced to vote for a guy. If given the honor to be a voter, there should be no political maneuvering to convince others to vote for your guy or visa versa. No block voting. No regional voting. Let the voter do his own work. He should call coaches. Call former players. Call GMs. Watch the tape. Do your own legwork and then vote. Do it in private, not with some local writer convincing you to do so.

This is problem No. 2:

Problem No. 2 is limiting the number of eligible players. Football has 22 players on the field at all times, the most of any of the major sports. It also has the biggest rosters. So why not expand the number of players who can get in each year? Right now, it's five modern-day players and as many senior or contributor candidates that get 80 percent of the vote.

Prisco was writing his story after seeing Tony Boselli -- not Owens -- get denied by the Hall of Fame. It's worth noting that Owens' snub shouldn't have happened under the current format. It should've been simple: Owens is a top-three receiver of all time, therefore he should be in the Hall of Fame right away.

But Owens had to wait. Now, after expressing his displeasure with the Hall of Fame at multiple points, Owens has finally made it into Canton, but he's decided to skip the ceremony. In response, the Hall of Fame has decided it will not mention Owens at the ceremony -- a choice Hall of Famer Michael Irvin agrees with. Meanwhile, at least one Hall of Fame voter has said he wouldn't have voted for Owens if he'd known that that Owens wasn't going to show up for the ceremony.