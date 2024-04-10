Former Baltimore Ravens star Terrell Suggs was arrested Tuesday in Arizona, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced, and the longtime NFL standout faces charges of assault and offense against public order.

Suggs, 41, made an initial court appearance early Wednesday over allegations of instigating a road-rage incident in Scottsdale, according to 3TV (Arizona's Family). The judge reportedly ordered a supervised release for Suggs.

Court documents indicate the incident began at a Starbucks drive-thru on March 10, when Suggs allegedly reversed his vehicle and struck another car, as NBC Sports reported. A heated exchange followed, and Suggs allegedly showed a handgun through his window while threatening to kill the man on the other end of the argument.

Suggs has since downplayed the allegations in a statement to TMZ through spokesperson Denise White.

"I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me," Suggs said. "I was getting coffee; I was not looking for any trouble. When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence."

While Suggs is best known for his long run with the Ravens, he has strong ties to the Arizona area, starring for Hamilton High School in Chandler before attending Arizona State. He also had a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

A two-time Super Bowl champion and seven-time Pro Bowler, Suggs is one of the most accomplished defensive players in NFL history. Drafted 10th overall by Baltimore in 2003, he officially ranks eighth among all-time players in career sacks (139) and had seven different seasons with double-digit sacks. A former Defensive Player of the Year who was also inducted into the Ravens' Ring of Honor, he retired in 2020 following a brief stint with the title-winning Kansas City Chiefs.