Terrelle Pryor says he flipped off heckler after Chiefs fans called him the n-word
The NFL is reportedly looking into Monday night's incident between Pryor and fans
The NFL is reviewing all aspects of the incident between Terrelle Pryor's and fans in Kansas City on Monday night, including what took place in the stands, a league spokesman told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Redskins wide receiver said his reason for flashing a middle finger to a Chiefs fan on Monday night had nothing to do with losing a football game. Pryor explained in an Instagram post that he had been called "N----- several times to the point where an NFL employee had to ... stand by me" starting into the second quarter until the end of the game. "[This] is the exact reason why guys are kneeling during the anthem."
Pryor continued: "I chose not to kneel because as a team we decided to be one and stand ... but as I walked in [the] tunnel hearing some of you call me n-----and say 'F you' to me, me flicking the person off is more deserving. I do apologize to my teammates and the organization. But at some point you keep calling us the n-word we going to start acting up."
Video showed Pryor after the game walking through the tunnel as fans yelled at him, and Pryor yelling back at them and giving them the finger before a Redskins employee grabbed him and led him back to the locker room.
Pryor, who grew up in Western Pennsylvania and was a quarterback at Ohio State, played for the Browns and Raiders before signing with the Redskins in the offseason. Through four games he has 13 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown.
