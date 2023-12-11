Texans rookie phenom C.J. Stroud exited Sunday's game and did not return against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium due to what is now confirmed as a concussion, according to coach DeMeco Ryans. Stroud is now in concussion protocol, per Ryans. His timeline to return is not known.

"When it comes to the concussion or head injuries, we have to make sure we're protecting all of our guys. It's more about their long term health," Ryans said (via Shaun Bijani).

The rookie quarterback suffered the injury on a second-and-10 play from the Houston 25-yard line with just under seven minutes to play in regulation. After completing a six-yard pass to wideout John Metchie III, Stroud was taken to the ground by Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. After his body initially hit the turf, the back of Stroud's helmet smacked against the ground. Davis Mills came in to relieve Stroud, who was able to walk off under his own power before departing to the locker room.

It was a slow day for the Texans offense as they mustered six points leading up to Stroud's injury. The first-round rookie completed 10 of his 23 passes for 91 yards. While this outing at a damp MetLife Stadium was a silent showing for Stroud, the quarterback has taken the league by storm this season and was the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year coming into Week 14.

The Texans went on to lose 30-6.

Stroud led the NFL with 3,540 passing yards coming into this week and was on pace for 5,015 yards, which would've been a rookie record. His six 300-yard passing games this season are tied with Andrew Luck for second-most by a rookie all-time and trailed only Justin Herbert (eight).

The Texans are scheduled to face the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 17 and they could be without their starter.