C.J. Stroud's ability to avoid mistakes was one of his calling cards at Ohio State, and that ability has served him well during his first five games as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback. In fact, Stroud's ability to avoid tossing interceptions led to him making NFL history in just his fifth career start.

During Houston's Week 5 matchup in Atlanta, Stroud set an NFL record by starting his career with 177 pass attempts without an interception. Stroud broke the record previously held by Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott, who had broken Tom Brady's previous record of 162 pass attempts without a pick.

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 62.3 YDs 1212 TD 6 INT 0 YD/Att 8.03 View Profile

The No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, Stroud had already made NFL history during his first four games. His 1,212 passing yards through four games was the second-most in NFL history for a first-year player (Cam Newton holds the record with 1,386 yards in 2011), via the Associated Press. He's also the sixth player to throw for at least 1,200 yards with no picks in the first four games of a season. The previous five: Aaron Rodgers (2020), Patrick Mahomes (2018 and '19), Drew Brees (2018), Brady (2015 and '17) and Peyton Manning (2013).

Stroud is also one of three starting quarterbacks this season to not throw a pick after four starts. The two others are 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and the Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs.

Stroud's success has lead to team success for the Texans, who split their first four games of the season under first year head coach DeMeco Ryans.