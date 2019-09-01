Texans cut Matt Kalil, Vikings' former No. 1 pick, after trading for Laremy Tunsil

Matt Kalil seemingly had a prime chance at resurrecting his NFL career by joining the Houston Texans this offseason, competing for a starting role at a left tackle position long in need of an upgrade in front of star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

That chance all but vanished on Saturday, however, when the Texans shipped a blockbuster package to the Miami Dolphins to land Laremy Tunsil, the 25-year-old former PWFA All-Rookie honoree with a promising future at the same spot. It officially vanished on Sunday, according to ESPN's Field Yates, when Houston released Kalil.

By mortgaging such a sizable bundle, including two first-round draft picks, for Tunsil, the Texans made it clear that Kalil had no immediate future as Watson's blindside protector. But the veteran's departure remains notable, especially considering Houston just signed the former Minnesota Vikings first-rounder to a $7.5 million deal in March. It also marks the latest in a growing list of disappointing developments in Kalil's career. The ex-USC star got mixed reviews in Minnesota, where he went No. 4 overall in 2012, before landing a five-year, $55 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in 2017 -- and lasting just 16 games there.

It's arguable Houston has surrendered its best LT insurance by cutting ties with Kalil, especially after also dealing Julie'n Davenport to the Dolphins, but Tunsil is a near-lock for a future big-money extension once his current contract expires after 2020.