Texans coach Lovie Smith left the door open for a quarterback change after Houston's Week 11 loss to the Commanders. On Wednesday, he declined to name a starter for Week 12's upcoming matchup with the Dolphins. But change is indeed coming, according to NFL Media, with Kyle Allen set to replace Davis Mills on Sunday.

"We're not going announce who's starting through the week," Smith told reporters Wednesday. "We have a starting lineup. ... When it changes, we'll let you know. Of course, we're not going to announce anything like that (at QB). That would give an opponent an advantage. There's not going to be any announcement."

Allen, however, will get first-team reps at practice in the lead-up to Sunday's game in Miami, per NFL Media. Smith previously indicated, immediately after the Texans' latest defeat, that Mills could be benched.

"We're not pleased with where we are," he said. "Do we need to do some things differently? Yes, and we will."

Davis Mills HOU • QB • #10 CMP% 61.9 YDs 2144 TD 11 INT 11 YD/Att 6.54 View Profile

A 2021 third-round draft pick out of Stanford, Mills has started 21 games for the Texans since the start of his rookie year. He drew early praise for his poise amid a rebuilding roster but has struggled to make strides in 2022, throwing 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during Houston's 1-8-1 start. Mills had arguably his worst game of the season in Week 11, when he completed just 57% of his throws, with no touchdowns and two picks, in a loss to the Commanders.

Allen, 26, is in his first year with the team. He spent his first four NFL seasons between the Panthers and Commanders, starting games for both. Allen's most extensive action came during a 2019 run as Cam Newton's injury replacement, in which he threw 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 13 games. He also started four games for Washington in 2020.