For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Texans will wear a helmet that's not blue.

The franchise has existed since 2002 and in the 20 seasons since then, the Texans have worn a blue helmet in every single game they've played. However, that will be changing in November when the team wears a red helmet for the first time ever.

The Texans unveiled the new helmet on Tuesday and as you can see below, it's pretty flashy.

The debut of the red helmets will come in primetime when the Texans host the Eagles in a Thursday night game that will be played in Week 9 (Nov. 3).

Here's another look at the helmet.

The unofficial debut of the helmet will come on July 30 when the Texans wear them for a special day at training camp.

After waiting 20 years, the team seems pretty excited about finally unveiling its new helmet.

"We're thrilled to debut our new Battle Red Helmet as we continue to evolve as an organization," Texans president Greg Grissom said in a statement. "We've consistently shown we're not afraid to try new things, so we jumped at the chance to design an alternate helmet that will complement our uniforms, especially the Battle Red jersey. The start of Training Camp is on the horizon and we're excited that our fans will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek of the new helmet in person soon."

The announcement by the Texans likely won't be the last time this summer that we see an NFL team surprisingly unveil a new helmet. For the past 10 years, NFL teams were only allowed to wear one helmet, but that's no longer the case. The league rescinded its one-helmet rule in 2021 and when that happened, the NFL announced that teams would be free to wear an alternate helmet starting with the 2022 season, which paved the way for the Texans to unveil their new helmet on Tuesday.

Houston is now the fourth team this offseason that has unveiled a new helmet. The other three teams are the Patriots (white helmet), the Saints (black helmet) and Falcons (red helmet). According to UniWatch, there could be as many as 15 teams that end up wearing an alternate helmet for at least one game in 2022.