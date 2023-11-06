Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made NFL history on Sunday and thanks to him, the Texans and Buccaneers also combined to make history.

With under one minute left to play, the Buccaneers were leading 33-30 and it looked like they were going to escape Houston with a victory, but then Stroud happened. The Texans QB engineered a game-winning 75-yard drive in 40 seconds that ended with a 15-yard TD pass to Tank Dell with just six seconds left.

The last-second score gave the Texans a 39-37 win, which is notable, because it marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ever ended with that exact final score.

As you can see above, it's the 1,080th unique final score in NFL history.

Overall, Stroud threw for 470 yards in the game, which set the NFL record for most passing yards by a rookie in a single game. Stroud also became just the third player in NFL history to throw for at least 470 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions.

One reason the game ended with such a bizarre score is because the Texans had to play the second half without a kicker. The Texans scored four touchdowns in the second half and they had to go for two each time (They only converted one). That being said, running back Dare Ogunbowale did hit a clutch 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that helped this game get to 39-37.

As for the scorigami, we probably shouldn't have been too surprised that these two teams were involved and that's because both teams have ALREADY been involved in one this season. The Buccaneers were on the losing end of a scorigami in Week 3 in a game they lost to the Eagles 25-11.

As for the Texans, they were involved in a scorigami back in Week 1 during a 25-9 loss to the Ravens.

The 2023 season has somehow already given us five scorigamis through nine weeks, which is pretty wild when you consider that there were only four scorigamis during the entire 2022 season.