The Bengals' 2-0 start is impressive, but should we have any confidence in Marvin Lewis?
The Bengals look great so far. Could this finally be the year they get a win in the playoffs?
A.J. Green has had plenty of huge games for the Bengals, so Thursday night's 34-23 win over the Ravens in which he caught five passes for 69 yards and three touchdowns isn't shocking. Still, it was Green's first three-touchdown game, a feat that Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. -- two receivers often mentioned in a tier above Green -- have already pulled off.
If the Bengals are to get anywhere, they need Green to keep playing at an elite level. The team was mocked relentlessly for bringing Marvin Lewis back at the end of last season, particularly after not making the playoffs for the second year in a row. The team hasn't won a playoff game since 1990, the longest such streak in the NFL.
On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the game, especially Green's outstanding performance. They also talk about Lewis' role with the Bengals, and whether or not there's any confidence that he can lead the Bengals to success in the postseason. The Bengals are now 2-0, so they're on the right path. From the Ravens' end, they discuss Lamar Jackson, who had two carries for six yards, and when we'll start to see him on the field more.
