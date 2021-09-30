The Cincinnati Bengals will try to continue their red-hot start to the season on Thursday Night Football against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bengals (2-1) are off to their best start since going 4-1 to open the 2018 season. They are looking for their first winning season since going 12-4 in 2015. The Jaguars (0-3) reached the AFC Championship Game in 2017, losing 24-20 to the New England Patriots, but have gone 12-39 since.

Jaguars vs. Bengals spread: Cincinnati -7.5

Jaguars vs. Bengals over-under: 46 points

Jaguars vs. Bengals money line: Jacksonville +280, Cincinnati -350

JAC: Under has hit in the last two Jaguars games

CIN: Bengals are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games against teams with losing road records

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd had plenty of success against the Jaguars in their last meeting with seven catches for 90 yards. He recorded his first touchdown catch of the season last week. He will be looking for his fourth game in a row against an AFC South opponent with 75 or more receiving yards.

Boyd is also looking for his third Thursday Night Football game in a row with a touchdown catch. For the season, he has a team-high 14 receptions for 141 yards (10.1 average) and one TD.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville has a solid receiving corps, led by Marvin Jones, who had six receptions for a team-high 62 yards last week against the Arizona Cardinals. He is looking for his fourth game in a row with five or more catches and 50 or more receiving yards. Jones also has a receiving touchdown in three of his last four games. He has played well away from home, compiling 305 receiving yards (101.7 per game) and three receiving touchdowns in his past three road games.

Also making his presence felt is wide receiver DJ Chark, who had a touchdown catch in Week 3. Chark has a receiving TD in three of his past four games. In the last meeting against the Bengals, he registered eight catches for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his only career Thursday Night Football game, he had a touchdown catch against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 19, 2019.

