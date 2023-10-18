Teams locked in competitive divisional races will meet on Thursday Night Football when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars (4-2), first in the AFC South by one game over the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, are coming off a 37-20 win over the Colts. The Saints (3-3), one-half game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, dropped a 20-13 decision to the Texans last Sunday. The Jaguars could be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who suffered an injury to his left knee in the win over the Colts.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. New Orleans is a one-point favorite in the latest Jaguars vs. Saints odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He is coming off a typically strong 2022 NFL season in which he went 68-54-6, returning $815 to $100 players.

In addition, he is an amazing 35-16 on his last 51 picks in games involving the Jacksonville Jaguars, returning $1,773. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Jaguars vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -1

Jaguars vs. Saints over/under: 40 points

Jaguars vs. Saints money line: Jacksonville -101, New Orleans -119

JAC: Jaguars are 4-2 against the spread this season

NO: Saints are 0-2 ATS in home games this season

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans is led by quarterback Derek Carr, who is recovering from shoulder and chest injuries. He completed 32 of 50 passes for 353 yards and one touchdown in last Sunday's loss to the Texans. He also threw an interception. For the season, the 10-year veteran has completed 130 of 200 passes (65%) for 1,299 yards, five touchdowns and three picks. In his career, he has completed 64.6% of his passes for 36,521 yards, 222 touchdowns and 102 interceptions.

Running back Alvin Kamara powers the Saints' rushing attack. In just three games, he has carried 52 times for 199 yards (3.8 average) and one touchdown. He also has 23 receptions for 86 yards (3.7 average). Last Sunday against Houston, Kamara carried 19 times for 68 yards (3.6 average), with a long run of 13 yards. In seven seasons with New Orleans, he has rushed for 5,334 yards and 50 touchdowns. See which team to back here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

After starting the season 1-2, Jacksonville has won three consecutive games, including twice in London. A major reason for that success has been quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was banged up last Sunday. For the season, Lawrence has completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,439 yards and seven touchdowns with just three interceptions. If he can't go, the Jaguars will turn to sixth-year veteran C.J. Beathard. Since being drafted by San Francisco in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he has played in 27 games, completing 59% of his passes for 3,546 yards and 18 touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. powers the ground attack. His best game so far was in a 25-20 win over Buffalo in London on Oct. 8. In that game, he carried 26 times for 136 yards (5.2 average) and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 48 yards. In last Sunday's win over Indianapolis, he rushed 18 times for 55 yards and two scores. For the season, Etienne has registered 451 yards rushing, and 172 yards receiving with five total touchdowns. See which team to back here.

