The Jacksonville Jaguars set the NFL world ablaze on Thursday, when they signed former Denver Broncos quarterback and former New York Mets minor-leaguer Tim Tebow to join their franchise as a tight end. Tebow hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since 2012, but he does have a history of success with new head coach Urban Meyer. It remains to be seen what kind of role Tebow will play with his new team, but it's clear he's not just doing it for the money.

On Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Jaguars gave Tebow a one-year, $920K contract with zero guaranteed money and an injury split -- which is the minimum contract. As Rapoport points out, this isn't much of a surprise, but it is another indication that Tebow's spot on the final 53-man roster is not guaranteed. He joins a crowded tight end room with Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell, James O'Shaughnessy, Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson. While he's no longer a quarterback, "Tebowmania" has certainly made a comeback. Roughly 24 hours after his signing was official, Tebow had the top five selling items on NFLShop.com, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tebow was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and even won a playoff game in his second season. After the Broncos signed Peyton Manning the following offseason, however, Tebow was traded to the New York Jets and soon found himself out of the league. During his collegiate days at Florida under Meyer, Tebow won two BCS national championships, was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy in 2007.