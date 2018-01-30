Titans announce hires of former Rams OC Matt LaFleur, former Ravens DC Dean Pees
Mike Vrabel brought in two highly sought-after coordinators
The Tennessee Titans' coaching staff is beginning to round into shape.
The Titans hired Mike Vrabel as their new head coach last week, and on Tuesday morning, they announced the hirings of their offensive and defensive coordinators. On the offensive side, Vrabel has tabbed former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. For defense, he's picked up former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees.
"I am excited to add both of these guys to our staff," Vrabel said, per the team's website. "Dean brings a great deal of experience and knowledge to our staff. I have seen first-hand how he teaches and develops from our time together and I wanted to bring that same experience to our players here."
"Matt brings an energy and an offensive diversity to our team. He is going to develop an offense that puts our players in position to have success. Matt has worked with some great offensive minds, helped game plan on those staffs and I am looking forward to seeing him take that next step as a play-caller."
LaFleur spent last season working under Sean McVay in Los Angeles, and he spent the prior two seasons working as Matt Ryan's quarterbacks coach in Atlanta. The move to Tennessee will allow him to call plays, which he wouldn't have been able to do under McVay.
Pees, who has been coaching in some form or another since 1979 and has been in the NFL since 2004, retired as the Ravens' defensive coordinator earlier this offseason. He'd held that role since 2012 after being promoted from linebackers coach upon Chuck Pagano's departure. His Baltimore defenses were routinely among the best in football.
