The Tennessee Titans haven't reached the level of dominance the 2007 New England Patriots maintained in their blitzkrieg of opponents in their 2007 undefeated regular season, but in Week 5, they accomplished a feat last accomplished by that Pats team during their perfect regular season -- against the same opponent no less. During their a 42-16 beatdown of the previously undefeated Buffalo Bills, the Titans made NFL history. Per NFL Research, the Titans became the first team to score a touchdown on every red zone possession (minimum six red zone possessions), have zero turnovers, and allow no sacks since the Patriots in 2007.

New England reached that milestone in a 56-10 blowout of Buffalo in Week 11 of the 2007 season. The Patriots scored 35 points in the first half of that game and scored a touchdown on their first seven possessions. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was on that 2007 Patriots team when they accomplished that feat. Vrabel finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit in the victory.

This performance by Tennessee wasn't as dominant, but it appeared as such as the game went on. The Titans scored touchdowns on six of their nine possessions -- including their final three possessions -- outscoring the Bills 21-6 in the second half of the blowout victory.

Ryan Tannehill completed 75% of his passes and threw three touchdown passes while rushing for one, finishing with a 129.3 passer rating. Tannehill has recorded four total touchdowns in three of his 14 starts with the Titans. He has completed 68.9% of his passes for 1,004 yards with nine touchdowns to just one interception on the year (110.8 rating).

The Titans may not reach the level of the 2007 Patriots, but they are a quarter of the way (4-0) toward a perfect regular season. Tennessee has started 4-0 for the first time since 2008.