Titans reportedly signing former Bucs WR Adam Humphries for four years, $36 million
Humphries will slide in as one of Marcus Mariota's top passing game weapons
On the first day of the legal tampering period, one of the top available wide receivers is off the market. Adam Humphries, formerly of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ranked No. 38 on Pete Prisco's list of best available free agents, is headed to the Tennessee Titans, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.
The deal will pay Humphries $36 million over four years.
Humphries broke out last season with 76 catches for 816 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as one of the top slot weapons in the league. As ESPN's Field Yates noted, only Adam Thielen had more receptions out of the slot in 2018 than Humphries.
An undrafted free agent who signed with Tampa Bay back in 2015, Humphries is the second Bucs receiver to leave the team on Monday, following the trade of DeSean Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will presumably need some help from a slot man, so the Bucs could be targeting a replacement for Humphries in free agency or the draft.
For the Titans, Humphries should slot in nicely alongside Corey Davis and Delanie Walker as one of Marcus Mariota's top targets. His ability to work over the middle of the field and on quick-breaking routes provides a nice complement to the skill set possessed by Tennessee's outside receivers, and should make for a good match in the offense of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who is taking over for the departed Matt LaFleur.
He's a solid player who has gotten better every year of his career, and this deal will cover his age 26 through 29 seasons, a time during which he should be at his best, physically. The price tag of $9 million per year seems high at first glance, but in an environment where the cap is over $188 million, it's a pretty affordable number for an important offensive piece.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ten under-the-radar free agents
Pete Prisco's list of 10 players who should be attractive for teams looking for help that won't...
-
2019 NFL Free Agency Tracker for top 50
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
DeSean Jackson traded by Bucs to Eagles
D-Jax is headed back to where his career began
-
NFL Free Agency: Live updates, rumors
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
Report: Frank Gore to sign with Bills
Gore isn't ready to call it a career quite yet
-
Jaguars land Nick Foles in free agency
The Jaguars are getting their quarterback and it was not cheap