The Tennessee Titans overcame a mountain of adversity and set multiple NFL records en route to clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year. Despite this, not many seem high on Mike Vrabel's squad entering 2022. A main reason why is the loss of star wideout A.J. Brown, who the Titans dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles after contract talks stalled. With the pick the Titans received in return for Brown, they attempted to draft his replacement in Treylon Burks.

The former Arkansas star is a physical specimen who reminded analysts of Brown. It is Burks who will likely take Brown's spot in the Titans' offense, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill has already seen glimpses of what he can bring to this franchise.

"Treylon, you know, a guy came in and didn't get a lot of work in the spring -- just some things he was dealing with. And now coming out in training camp, from Day One, he's made plays for me," Tannehill said during a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "So, it's been exciting for me. I didn't really know -- solid college tape, watched the film. But didn't really know because I hadn't seen it with my own eyes, per se. So to come out here and hit a deep ball first day, and he's consistently making plays for me.

"Is it perfect? No. Are we growing through the process, there's still adjustments that we're cleaning up -- yeah, of course. But seeing that athleticism, seeing that range and speed, he's running by some people too. So I've seen a lot of really good things out of him. Hopefully, we can just keep the foot on the gas and keep him progressing."

Last year for the Razorbacks, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He didn't record a catch in the Titans' 23-10 preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, as he was targeted just once on a long, 50/50 ball in the end zone he failed to reel in. Burks also rushed once on a jet sweep for a gain of four yards.

Friday, coach Vrabel said Burks was inconsistent in his play Thursday night, and that he wants him to carry over what he's been doing in practices into games, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website. Burks' next opportunity to do that will come next Saturday, when Tennessee hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.