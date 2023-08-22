In the world of sports, some endorsement deals just come naturally, like Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and Hellmann's. On Tuesday, Hellmann's dropped a video in which they announced that Levis had been signed to a "lifetime contract."

This match made in condiment heaven really began when Levis, making his SEC Media Day rounds as the starting quarterback for Kentucky, substituted mayo for creamer in his coffee. That clip went viral, and Levis has been associated with mayo ever since.

Now, Levis is cashing in on that association with a major endorsement deal with Hellmann's. "I'm proud to officially announce that I have signed a lifetime supply of Hellmann's contract," Levis says in the video.

This past spring, the Titans selected Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Throughout training camp, Levis has been battling with Malik Willis for the backup role behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

Ih the Titans' preseason Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, Levis completed nine of his 14 attempts for 85 yards and an interception. The following week, Levis was sidelined with an injury as the Titans won their preseason Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Titans hope that Levis can become their quarterback of the future, and if he does, that ascent will be fueled by mayonnaise.