Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks suffered a hard fall following a near-catch deep down the left sideline on a fourth down-and-4 pass from rookie quarterback Will Levis with 2:16 left in their 20-16 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Thursday Night Football." The 23-year-old did not get up after diving for the football, and needed to be carted off of the field. Head coach Mike Vrabel provided a positive update on the former first-round pick following the game.

"Trey is alert, moving, and I'll have more of an update, hopefully tomorrow," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt. "The way it looked ... he's alert and the training room will evaluate him."

Burks is already walking on his own as he departed the locker room under his own power, chatted with one of the Titans coaches and then stepped onto the team bus, according to ESPN.