Just earlier this week, Tom Brady was discussing the grind of an NFL season on his "Let's Go" podcast, and he compared it to going away on a military deployment. Those comments received some pushback, and Brady apologized during his Thursday press conference.

"Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military," Brady said. "It was a very poor choice of words, and I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken it a certain way. So, I apologize."

One of the greatest competitors to play in the NFL, Brady is notorious for being hyper-focused on football throughout each season. Speaking with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant about the lack of a work-life balance during the season, Brady compared his experience to going away on a military deployment because he has to cut out most other aspects of life for months at a time in order to focus on the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.

"I almost look at football season like you're going away on deployment," Brady said. "It's like, 'Man, here I go again.' There's only one way to do it."

Brady acknowledged that there is a natural inclination to want to spend more time away from the game during the season, but his competitive nature won't let him do that. He always finds himself obsessing over how he and his team can win another championship.

"Whatever you may say, like, 'Aw man, I want to spend a little more time doing this during the season,' the reality is your competitiveness takes over," Brady said. "As much as you want to have this playful balance with the [work-life] balance, you're gonna end up doing exactly what you've always done, which is why you are who you are. You're gonna go, 'How the f--k do I get it done?'"

At the moment, Brady and the Buccaneers are focused on trying to find their groove. Following a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bucs are 3-3, but they do sit atop the NFC South standings.

After a career year in 2021, Brady has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this fall. In six games, Brady has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,652 yards, eight touchdowns, and one interception.