The top four quarterbacks selected in the 2023 NFL Draft had a special opportunity to talk shop with the GOAT this week.

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis attended a lunch at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's house with Tom Brady and musician Travis Scott to discuss entrepreneurship and brand building, according to ESPN. On Friday, a short video clip emerged from the lunch, showing Brady giving the rookie signal-callers a glimpse inside his competitive nature.

Levis experienced a very public fall out of the first round on draft night, which was stopped by the Tennessee Titans at No. 33 overall.

"Going in the second round. In the end, that's not really that big of a deal," Brady told Levis.

Brady then looked at Young, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

"Going first overall in the end, it's not a big deal," Brady said. "It's great! You got an opportunity. You're probably going to be paid more than anyone for a time period. But I was drafted 199 and I just outlasted everybody. There's another me back there. So how do I keep my edge on everybody? I had to keep working. I didn't go, 'Hey, I'm good. I won three Super Bowls, I'm good.'"

Brady famously got picked in the sixth round by the New England Patriots, and eventually developed into the best quarterback of all time. No NFL signal-caller has won more games (251), made more Pro Bowls (15), won more Super Bowls (7) or Super Bowl MVPs (5) than Brady.

This 2023 quarterback class is fascinating, as at one point or another through the pre-draft process, all four of the top quarterbacks were believed to have a chance to go No. 1 overall. This was the fourth time in the common draft era three quarterbacks were selected with the top four picks. It was the first time in NFL Draft history Black quarterbacks were taken 1-2. There were a total of 12 quarterbacks drafted in the first five rounds, which is the most in the common draft era.