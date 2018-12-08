Tom Brady has an interesting theory on why the Patriots always seem to struggle in Miami

If there's been one city in the NFL that's been a total nightmare for Tom Brady during his 19 seasons in the league, it's Miami.

When Brady travels to South Beach, apparently, he doesn't take his talents with him, because the Patriots always seem to struggle. For his career, Brady is 7-9 in Miami, which is an ugly record when you consider that he's 85-32 in all other road games.

Playing the Dolphins in December is even worse. Brady has a 26-7 career record on the road in December and almost every single one of those losses has come in Miami. Brady is 1-5 against the Dolphins in the final month of the year and 25-2 against everyone else.

On Sunday, Brady will take his latest December trip to Miami to take on the Dolphins, and the game can be streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).

So why have the Patriots struggled so much playing in South Florida?

During an interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One Radio this week, Brady offered his theory, and it had to do with Miami's balmy weather.

"It's been a challenging environment," Brady said, via WEEI.com. "I think the climate plays some role and they always seem to play well when they play us down there."

Mother Nature is clearly a Dolphins fan, because she definitely won't be taking it easy on the Patriots this week. The high in Miami on Sunday is supposed to be in the mid-80s, which is more than 50 degrees higher than the 30-degree temperatures that the Patriots have been practicing in all week.

It's not easy to get in Bill Belichick's or Tom Brady's head, but Miami's weather seems to have done the trick. Over the past few years, the Patriots have tried anything and everything to gain an edge. In 2017, they practiced indoors and turned up the heat. This year, they decided to practice outside.

Brady even admitted that the team seems to change up its strategy every year.

"We've done a bunch of different things over the years," Brady said Friday, via quotes distributed by the team. "We've gone down there on Friday, Thursday nights and practice is on a Friday, gone down there on Friday night after practice and stayed there Saturday. It's just really about playing good when it comes down to it, and there's no magic formula for that. It's just going to take us playing a great game of football. There's a lot on the line for both teams. It's a tough place to play obviously, but it's a good challenge for us, too."

As for Belichick, he gave a very Belichick-like answer when asked about the weather this week.

"I don't know," Belichick said Wednesday. "Look, it is what it is out there. So whatever it is, it is."

Belichick said he's not going to harp on the team's recent struggles in Miami, but he did say they'll be watching film of last year's 27-20 loss.

"Well, we'll definitely look at last year's game," the Patriots coach said. "That's as close as we can get."

Although some teams seem to hate cold weather, it seems that the Patriots' weakness might be hot weather. Over the past 10 years, the Patriots are just 3-6 with Brady as a starter in road games where the kickoff temperature is 80 degrees or warmer.