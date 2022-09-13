After a very brief retirement this past offseason, Tom Brady chose to come back and play at least one more season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But as he nears the end of his career, Brady is trying to appreciate every moment more than usual.

On the latest episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady said that he has been experiencing more intense emotions this year. Knowing his playing days are numbered, Brady has a bit of a different perspective as the 2022 season begins:

"I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason. You know, I'm just really feeling intensely my emotions. And I feel like I always have that, but I think when you get close to the end -- and I don't know exactly where I'm at with that and there's no decision to be made, it's not like I have 10 years left. I definitely don't have that. So all these, I just am never gonna take for granted, you know?"

Of course, this doesn't mean Brady is already eyeing a career after football.

He added that he has the same level of passion for football that other legendary athletes have had for their respective sports.

"So, yeah, it's a love that Kobe had for basketball, that Michael Jordan had for it, that Tiger Woods had for golf, that so many athletes have for the sport. And the question is how long are you willing to commit with discipline, to doing the right things, to allow those things to take place over a period of time?" he said. "And that's what guys' careers are judged on."

Brady and the Buccaneers began the 2022 season with a comfortable 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Coming off a career year in 2021, Brady completed 18 of his 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Sunday Night Football clash.