Tom Brady reportedly offers to make Antonio Brown his new roommate as receiver gets settled with Patriots

It's safe to say that Tom Brady is excited about having Antonio Brown as a teammate.

Prior to the New England Patriots' season-opening showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC Sports' Al Michaels said that that Drew Rosenhaus, Brown's agent, told him that Brady has offered to house Brown during his early stages in Foxboro.

"Brady told Brown to 'come move in with me until you get settled into New England,'" Michaels said.

Michaels also shared his conversation with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who broke the news to Brady that New England was going to sign the four-time All-Pro. Brady, after initially telling Kraft that was "100 percent in" on the signing, went back to tell Kraft that he is "1 million percent in" on the acquisition of Brown, who led the NFL with 15 touchdown catches in 2018.

If Brown does take Brady up on his reported offer, it would make for the greatest collection of talent under one roof in NFL history. Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has six Super Bowl titles and four Super Bowl MVP awards to his credit. During the 2019 season, Brady will move into second all-time in career touchdown passes and passing yards.

Brown, who like Brady was a sixth round pick, is the only receiver in NFL history to record at least 100 catches in six consecutive seasons. His 9,145 receiving yards since 2013 is the most by a receiver in NFL history over a six-year span.

The one thing that eluded Brown during his nine seasons in Pittsburgh is a Super Bowl ring, something he will look to earn with Brady as a member of the Patriots organization. Brown will reportedly sign his one-year deal-- that includes $9 million guaranteed -- on Monday with hopes of making his Patriots debut next Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins.

"He wants to have a great season. He wants to win a Super Bowl," Rosenhaus recently told ESPN. "He looks this as a great opportunity for him to sign with a team that has dominated the league for the past decade.

"This is a dynasty, and he has an opportunity for Antonio to play for a dynasty. So the future is now for Antonio. This is a chance for Antonio to do something that he hasn't been able to do during his illustrious career, which is to win a championship. That's the immediate goal, and that's all he's thinking about right now."