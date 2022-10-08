The 2022 NFL schedule has produced unexpected results all season, which has been a problem for many NFL survivor pool picks. If you've managed to pick a winner the first four weeks, you've successfully navigated an early-season minefield that has wiped out a large portion of the competition. If you haven't used the Chiefs in your NFL knockout pool picks, Kansas City is coming off a solid win over the Buccaneers and is a seven-point favorite against the Raiders in the Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

The Chiefs have won 13 of the last 15 head-to-head matchups with their AFC West rivals and could be a popular option for Week 5 NFL pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-103 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Baltimore Ravens (2-2), even though they are home favorites over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. The two teams are both at .500 and have shown flashes to indicate they're serious contenders in the AFC North, but they're trending in different directions at the moment.

Baltimore blew a 17-point lead over the Bills last week and also blew a 21-point fourth-quarter lead in a Week 2 loss to the Dolphins. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has won its last two games by double-digits and has only allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked three times during that span after allowing 13 in the first two games of the season. The model is predicting that Burrow throws for nearly 300 yards and two touchdowns against a struggling Baltimore defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

