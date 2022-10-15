2022 has been the year of the upset in the NFL and large numbers of NFL survivor pool picks were incorrect last week after a handful of underdogs pulled off wins. The Giants (+9), Texans (+7) and Cowboys (+5) all pulled off significant NFL upsets and eliminated anybody backing the Packers, Jaguars or Rams. As we look ahead to the Week 6 NFL schedule, those who have survived this far in their NFL knockout pool picks will need to be wary of big underdogs.

The Rams (-10) are the largest favorite in the Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, but could Carolina be sparked by an interim coach after firing Matt Rhule? In addition, the Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites over the Steelers, but they might not be eligible for your Week 6 NFL survivor picks if you used them last week as 10.5-point favorites against the Falcons. Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 6 NFL odds from Caesars and locked in its Week 6 survivor pool pick.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL schedule, the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), even though they are favorites over the Miami Dolphins (3-2). The Vikings are one of the NFL's biggest surprises in Kevin O'Connell's first season at the helm, but the offense hasn't been consistent and the defense ranks 24th in yards allowed.

Minnesota built a 21-3 lead in the first half against the Bears, but ultimately trailed Chicago 22-21 in the fourth quarter before managing a long touchdown drive late to take back the lead. Despite the record, Minnesota now ranks 20th in total DVOA and the defense ranks a disappointing 28th in that category. Even though the Dolphins may not get Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater back from concussion protocol this week, the model is steering clear of this game on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a shocking team that is well-positioned to deliver a win in Week 6. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 6 survivor pool pick?