Ahead of the New England Patriots' matchup with the Detroit Lions last week, there was buzz that quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) might make his return after his Week 3 injury. Instead, the start went to Bailey Zappe, who completed 80 percent of his passes for 188 yards with a touchdown in a 29-0 Patriots victory. Jones' status could make a significant impact for those considering the Patriots in their Week 6 NFL knockout pool picks. The Patriots will return to action against the Cleveland Browns as three-point underdogs, even after Cleveland has lost three of its last four games. The Patriots beat the Browns 45-7 when they played last November, but can they repeat that for your Week 6 NFL knockout pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL schedule, the model is shying away from the Minnesota Vikings (4-1), even though they are favorites over the Miami Dolphins (3-2). The Dolphins are an unpredictable team to deal with on either side of this matchup with their quarterback situation up in the air. Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has no timetable for his return, and Teddy Bridgewater is in the concussion protocol following his early exit last Sunday against the Jets.

Skylar Thompson was thrust into last week's game following Bridgewater's injury and completed just 19-of-33 passes for 166 yards and an interception. However, the Dolphins were within two points of the Jets until a missed field goal took the wind out of Miami's sails just before the fourth quarter. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could have Thompson better positioned to handle the Vikings with a week's worth of first team reps. Although Minnesota has four wins, the Vikings have failed to cover the spread in their last four games. See which team to pick here.

