The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL and in the mix for Super Bowl contention, not surprising given Andy Reid is head coach and Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. Kansas City's road to the Super Bowl is a bit tougher after losing to the Buffalo Bills Sunday, giving their AFC rivals the inside track toward earning home-field advantage in the conference.

The Chiefs obviously could use some reinforcements to counter the Bills, especially in a potential playoff game in Orchard Park. Kansas City might have taken the first step toward improving the roster with the restructuring of Travis Kelce's contract this week.

At least Kelce thinks that's the case.

"You're freeing up cap space to be able to do something, right?" Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. "Unless they're just kindly giving me the money up front, which I genuinely appreciate either way. My agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space so I was like, 'I get the money now? Alright, I'll do that. And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team? I'm in.'"

Kelce received the last of his salary for the 2022 season, which saved the Chiefs $3.45 million in cap space. Kansas City all of a sudden has some wiggle room to work with to possibly acquire a free agent or make a potential trade before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and will be looking for a team soon. The Chiefs are one of the contenders to convince Beckham to join Mahomes and their high-powered offense in Kansas City. Mahomes only has four touchdown passes to wide receivers this season, so Beckham would be a huge addition.

Kelce hasn't heard anything about Beckham, but he's hoping the wideout finds his way to Kansas City.

"I haven't heard anything," Kelce said. "I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.

"Something's in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ ... alright now."