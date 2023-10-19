Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a left knee injury in the 37-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday. After some questions regarding his status, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told ESPN he expects Lawrence to face the Saints on Thursday night pending a pregame workout.

Lawrence was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and is officially listed as questionable for Thursday. The quarterback told reporters that he's "optimistic" he will play this week, via ESPN. "But of course we'll have to make that decision on Thursday," Lawrence said.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be out there. I feel a lot better today than I would have thought so I like how I'm progressing," Lawrence added Tuesday.

The Jaguars are "hopeful" that Lawrence has a positive pregame workout and can play this week, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported Thursday.

Lawrence was injured on a sack late in the fourth quarter, and backup quarterback C.J. Beathard replaced him to kneel out the clock. It's unfortunate the Jaguars have a short week in Week 7, but head coach Doug Pederson has described his quarterback as being "day-to-day."

Pederson pointed to last year, where Lawrence was injured vs. the Detroit Lions, and was a limited participant in the next week's practice. However, Lawrence suited up the following Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and threw three touchdowns en route to a 14-point victory.

"If Trevor's sore," Pederson said, via ESPN. "We've done this before. We did last year. C.J. took the Wednesday reps and then Trevor took the rest of the week and was ready to play in the game."

Lawrence hasn't missed a game in his three years of professional football. In six contests this year, the former No. 1 overall pick is 4-2, and has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. His 239.8 passing yards per game rank No. 11 in the NFL.

Now, the Jags turn their attention to a top-five defense in the Saints. How Lawrence progresses throughout the week in practice will be something to watch. Beathard would likely start under center in the event Lawrence cannot suit up.