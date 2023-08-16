Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks left a joint practice session against the Vikings on Wednesday in a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury. The Titans received the best possible news hours later as Burks was diagnosed with an LCL sprain, according to NFL Media. Burks is expected to miss a few weeks and won't require surgery as he avoided a more severe knee injury.

Here is a look at the play that caused the injury:

The injury seemed to occur after a deep catch from the second-year player. After he caught the long ball from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, Burks went to the ground and looked like he was limping when he came up, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

With the assistance of trainers, who were holding his left knee, the 23-year-old walked off the field.

Burks was laying down with both hands on his knees while trainers assessed the situation. Titans general manager Ran Carthon was speaking to Burks while the trainers evaluated the wide receiver.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Derrick Henry both came over to speak to Burks.

Burks was drafted by the Titans with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has 33 receptions, 444 receiving yards and one touchdown in his rookie year.