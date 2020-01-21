Twitter reacts to Xavier Rhodes making the Pro Bowl despite not exactly having a Pro Bowl-level season
This was rather unexpected
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is now headed to the Pro Bowl as a replacement. Don't know much about him? Well, that's because he did not exactly have a standout season. Despite not being a star this year, he can still add "Pro Bowl" to his resume as he heads to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for the game on Sunday, January 26.
According to Pro Football Focus, out of the 120 cornerbacks who played 300 or more snaps, only six had a lower grade on PFF than Rhodes. Against all odds, he is Florida bound and will join four other teammates as replacement players.
This year he had zero interceptions and one forced fumble in his 15 games. Football fans were rather surprised at the news and took to Twitter to question it and of course, make a few jokes.
Rhodes has to be as shocked as anyone.
NFL players are going to think Rhodes showed up to the wrong place.
Had to check this list a few times to make sure it was real.
Fans needed a second to laugh about this one.
The Pro Bowl, in general does not get a ton of respect from fans. This selection doesn't help.
Hey, give him a chance, he could end up being the best Pro Bowler on that field.
Probably not, but maybe!
His plan worked perfectly.
This regular season, the went Vikings 10-6 and secured a spot in the playoffs. The team beat the New Orleans Saints in a shocking underdog win on Wild Card Weekend, but lost to the now Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Edelman undergoes procedure on shoulder
Edelman has had an eventful offseason so far
-
Saints 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
Saints season ends unexpectedly after fantastic regular season
-
Buccaneers 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Buccaneers have some areas in need of an upgrade ahead of Bruce Arians' first full offseason
-
The NFL is going full Vegas for draft
You never go full Vegas ... unless you're the NFL and it's the draft
-
Bears 2020 draft needs, fits, picks
The Bears will be competing atop the NFC North soon if they make the right moves
-
A look back at Chiefs Super Bowl history
The Chiefs haven't reached the Super Bowl in 50 years, but in the early days they were in two...
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game