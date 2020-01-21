Twitter reacts to Xavier Rhodes making the Pro Bowl despite not exactly having a Pro Bowl-level season

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes is now headed to the Pro Bowl as a replacement. Don't know much about him? Well, that's because he did not exactly have a standout season. Despite not being a star this year, he can still add "Pro Bowl" to his resume as he heads to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida for the game on Sunday, January 26.

According to Pro Football Focus, out of the 120 cornerbacks who played 300 or more snaps, only six had a lower grade on PFF than Rhodes. Against all odds, he is Florida bound and will join four other teammates as replacement players.

This year he had zero interceptions and one forced fumble in his 15 games. Football fans were rather surprised at the news and took to Twitter to question it and of course, make a few jokes.

Rhodes has to be as shocked as anyone.

Xavier Rhodes when he sees his name on the Pro Bowl roster after his ridiculously bad season. pic.twitter.com/kplLKjFI42 — Stephen Strom (@SStrom32) January 21, 2020

NFL players are going to think Rhodes showed up to the wrong place.

NFL players when they see Xavier Rhodes show up to the Pro Bowl. pic.twitter.com/oIPJ8zaNaH — Purple Post (@Purple_Post) January 21, 2020

Had to check this list a few times to make sure it was real.

Five #Vikings named as alternates to the Pro Bowl:

Kirk Cousins

Everson Griffen

C.J. Ham

Eric Kendricks



and...

[checks notes]

...Xavier Rhodes. pic.twitter.com/uRShlmzK0x — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) January 21, 2020

Fans needed a second to laugh about this one.

Xavier Rhodes is a pro bowler pic.twitter.com/ESLGVVNBnW — Robert Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) January 21, 2020

The Pro Bowl, in general does not get a ton of respect from fans. This selection doesn't help.

the Pro Bowl has been a joke for years but....



Xavier Rhodes might be the worst Pro Bowl selection of all time https://t.co/4dmAMA3AGY — Wheelz (@WheelzFL) January 21, 2020

If you think the pro bowl means quality.



Xavier Rhodes is going.



I know players get bonuses for that stuff... but you can officially stop quoting x time pro bowler as something that means a player is good. — Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) January 21, 2020

Hey, give him a chance, he could end up being the best Pro Bowler on that field.

Probably not, but maybe!

When you find out Xavier Rhodes made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/cvO7p31FFv — Minneapolis St.Paul Athletics (@MSPathletics) January 21, 2020

His plan worked perfectly.

Nobody:



Xavier Rhodes: “Im gonna be benched and finesse my way into the Pro Bowl” pic.twitter.com/aNmVBMNHVf — Jerry Jones’s Yacht Captain (@MJBIV4) January 21, 2020

This regular season, the went Vikings 10-6 and secured a spot in the playoffs. The team beat the New Orleans Saints in a shocking underdog win on Wild Card Weekend, but lost to the now Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.