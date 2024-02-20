Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade last week, the Associated Press reported Tuesday. One person died and 22 others were injured during the shooting.

Both adults face second-degree murder charges, per the AP, and have since been hospitalized, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Tuesday. Three people, including two juveniles, were originally detained last week, and firearms were recovered during the mayhem, police said. On Friday, authorities announced that the two juveniles had been charged with crimes connected to the shooting. The juveniles are detained in Jackson County's Juvenile Detention Center "on gun-related and resisting arrest charges," per a news release from the Jackson County Family Court.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said the 22 people injured in the shooting ranged between the ages of 8 and 47 years old, half of whom were under the age of 16. A mother of two was also killed. Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage.

Jackson County Family Court had "anticipated that additional charges (would be filed) in the future as the investigation by the Kansas City Police Department continues."

Following an investigation of the shooting, Graves said the incident "appeared to be a dispute between several people that ended in gun fire," via NFL Media.

The person who was killed was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mom and prominent Kansas City radio DJ.

Eight victims had "immediately" life-threatening injuries, seven had life-threatening injuries and six had minor injuries, Kansas City Fire Department chief Ross Grundyson said.

Officials at Children's Mercy Hospital said 12 children were being treated at the hospital and nine of them had gunshot wounds. None were in critical condition and all were expected to recover. According to KSHB 41 News, all patients have been discharged from the hospital as of Saturday morning.

As soon as the rally concluded, shots were fired at the west side of Union Station. Officers immediately responded and worked to clear the station itself.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Kansas City Police Department released a statement on the situation (via CBS News):

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck. There have been 2 armed people detained for more investigation. We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims. Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Police said that multiple people were needing reunification and they set up "child reunification stations."

They asked any witnesses of the shooting to go to the "southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

This is a developing story. CBS News will update this story when more information is confirmed.