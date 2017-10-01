Vermeil rips 'immature clown' Beckham, says he should've been suspended

If Dick Vermeil was commissioner of the NFL, there's a good chance that Odell Beckham wouldn't have been allowed to play in the Giants' Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During an interview with CBS Sports Radio's 94-WIP in Philadelphia, the Super Bowl winning coach ripped Beckham for the dog pee celebration he did after catching a touchdown pass against the Eagles in Week 3.

"There is no correlation between age and immaturity and that guy is an immature clown," Vermeil said of Beckham. "Just really, embarrassing."

The former Eagles coach, who once led the Rams to a win in Super Bowl XXXIV, also said that Beckham should've been suspended for his actions.

"We as coaches have to have some policies and then the guts to reinforce them," Vermeil said. "I think the league should have suspended him."

Although the NFL didn't suspend Beckham, the league did hit him with a $12,154 fine for his impression of a dog urinating on a fire hydrant.

Odell Beckham's dog pee celebration is everything pic.twitter.com/2knMGzuMMT — John Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) September 24, 2017

The Giants also could've punished Beckham for his actions, but the team decided to not hand out any formal punishment.

However, Beckham did have to meet with team co-owner John Mara, who let the receiver know that he was very unhappy about Beckham's celebration. According to NFL.com, the Giants felt that Mara's talk with Beckham was enough and the team didn't feel the need to add any form of on-field discipline to the NFL's fine.

As for Beckham, the only thing he regrets about his celebration is that he got penalized for it.

"Only thing is just causing the penalty for the team," Beckham said on Wednesday. "That's really it. I don't even know if they knew to call the flag or not because the look of confusion on their face was, 'Do we throw the flag or not?' And then, it was kind of just like, they threw the flag. So, only regret is causing us 15 yards, having to cover a long kickoff."

It will be interesting to see if Beckham gets crazy in the end zone if he happens to score a touchdown against the Buccaneers on Sunday.