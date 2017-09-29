Odell Beckham reportedly fined $12K for dog urinating on hydrant celebration
Beckham had a private meeting about his behavior with owner John Mara this week
Odell Beckham Jr. has once again been in the news throughout the week. The Giants' mercurial star had himself a big afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, catching nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his post-touchdown behavior drawing all the attention.
After the first of his two scores, Beckham pantomimed a dog urinating on a fire hydrant as his way of celebrating the fact that he'd caught a pass in the end zone.
Giants owner John Mara emailed the <em>New York Post</em> to let them know how unhappy he was with Beckham's behavior, stating that the Giants will handle the situation internally. (What you always want to do when handling a situation internally is make sure the media knows about it.) Mara and Beckham then had a private meeting about it on Thursday.
After all that came the obvious development we've been waiting for ever since Beckham got down on hands and knees and lifted his leg: Beckham was fined $12,154 by the NFL.
Don't worry, though. Odell says he has some better celebrations in store moving forward.
-
Breaking down Week 4 injury reports
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team playing on Sunday in Week 4
-
Packers CB left stadium after argument
Randall was replaced in the second half by Josh Hawkins
-
How to watch Saints-Dolphins in London
The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints will play football in front of an English crowd on...
-
How to watch Panthers-Patriots
A pair of 2-1 teams attempt to keep pace in their respective conferences
-
How to watch, stream Rams at Cowboys
The Rams and Cowboys could play one of the best games of Week 4
-
Week 4 picks, Fantasy, schedule, stream
Everything you need to know for Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season is here
Add a Comment