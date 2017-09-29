Odell Beckham reportedly fined $12K for dog urinating on hydrant celebration

Beckham had a private meeting about his behavior with owner John Mara this week

Odell Beckham Jr. has once again been in the news throughout the week. The Giants' mercurial star had himself a big afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, catching nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his post-touchdown behavior drawing all the attention. 

After the first of his two scores, Beckham pantomimed a dog urinating on a fire hydrant as his way of celebrating the fact that he'd caught a pass in the end zone. 

Giants owner John Mara emailed the <em>New York Post</em> to let them know how unhappy he was with Beckham's behavior, stating that the Giants will handle the situation internally. (What you always want to do when handling a situation internally is make sure the media knows about it.) Mara and Beckham then had a private meeting about it on Thursday.

After all that came the obvious development we've been waiting for ever since Beckham got down on hands and knees and lifted his leg: Beckham was fined $12,154 by the NFL

Don't worry, though. Odell says he has some better celebrations in store moving forward. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

