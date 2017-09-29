Odell Beckham reportedly fined $12K for dog urinating on hydrant celebration

Odell Beckham Jr. has once again been in the news throughout the week. The Giants' mercurial star had himself a big afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, catching nine passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns, but it was his post-touchdown behavior drawing all the attention.

After the first of his two scores, Beckham pantomimed a dog urinating on a fire hydrant as his way of celebrating the fact that he'd caught a pass in the end zone.

Odell Beckham's dog pee celebration is everything pic.twitter.com/2knMGzuMMT — John Gonzalez (@_JohnGonz) September 24, 2017

Giants owner John Mara emailed the <em>New York Post</em> to let them know how unhappy he was with Beckham's behavior, stating that the Giants will handle the situation internally. (What you always want to do when handling a situation internally is make sure the media knows about it.) Mara and Beckham then had a private meeting about it on Thursday.

Odell Beckham Jr said he had "private discussion" in John Mara's office. OBJ on penalty: "You just can't do it. It doesn't need to be done." — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 27, 2017

After all that came the obvious development we've been waiting for ever since Beckham got down on hands and knees and lifted his leg: Beckham was fined $12,154 by the NFL.

Odell Beckham Jr. was fined $12,154 for pretending to be a dog peeing as a TD celebration. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2017

Don't worry, though. Odell says he has some better celebrations in store moving forward.