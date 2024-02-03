Sean Mannion has called it a career. The journeyman quarterback has elected to retire after nine seasons in the NFL, but he won't be going far. Mannion is immediately taking the leap into coaching and has accepted a position with the Green Bay Packers on head coach Matt LaFleur's staff, per ESPN. While there was no official title mentioned, the 31-year-old will reportedly work with quarterbacks and the passing game.

Under LaFleur, the Packers currently have Adam Stenavich as the offensive coordinator along with Tom Clements (quarterbacks coach) and Jason Vrable (wide receivers and passing game coordinator).

Mannion will now get to work with quarterback Jordan Love, who'll be entering his second season as the full-time starter. The former first-round pick impressed after taking over for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, leading the Packers to the divisional round after helping them upset the Dallas Cowboys.

Mannion entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015 out of Oregon State. He was with the franchise through their move to Los Angeles before signing with the Vikings in 2019. That kicked off a volleying of tenures between Minnesota and Seattle over the final years of his career. In all, Mannion had three different tenures with both organizations. That included in final year in the league in 2023, which began with the Vikings when he signed onto their practice squad in mid-October. After he was released in late November, he signed onto Seattle's practice unit.

In his career, Mannion went 0-3 as a starter and completed 60.9% of his passes for a total of 573 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.