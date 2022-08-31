The Philadelphia Eagles are trading wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. ESPN is reporting that Philadelphia will receive a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in exchange for the receiver. The conditional draft choice would become a fifth-round pick if Reagor does not meet statistical thresholds agreed upon by the two teams.

Reagor, the No. 21 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, has recorded 64 receptions for 695 yards and three touchdowns over a two-year period. He has an additional 61 touches on the ground and in the return game.

The 23-year-old was taken one pick prior to the Vikings taking LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson. A video of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager celebrating the Eagles taking Reagor over Jefferson went viral in 2020. Over the same two-year period, Jefferson has 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. All of that is in the past, however, as Reagor gets a fresh start in a new organization.

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell is in his first year as head coach of the Vikings. The franchise recently lost Bisi Johnson to a torn ACL and was in the market for depth.

The Vikings travel to Philadelphia in the second week of the regular season. Reagor will have a different vantage point of Lincoln Financial Field from the visitor's sideline.

Eagles trade grade: B+

Philadelphia is moving on from a player it heavily invested in two years prior but it requires self-awareness to realize when that time has arrived. A similar point was reached weeks earlier when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside was traded to Seattle. Although the initial selection may have been wrong, a team can make matters worse by doubling down on mistakes.

The Eagles were clearly more willing to make this move with Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown buoying the position.

Vikings trade grade: B-

Minnesota has two, potentially three more years, of financial control with Reagor. If they had acquired him later in his contract, the grade would have been much worse. Coming from Los Angeles, where O'Connell had multiple wide receivers at his disposal, it was important for the Vikings to build depth at that spot. Reagor has not lived up to expectations thus far but he is a young player with a clean slate in Minneapolis.