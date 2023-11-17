What the Minnesota Vikings have been able to accomplish in the two games with Joshua Dobbs behind center has been incredible. Dobbs has led the Vikings to two victories despite not even being on the team three weeks ago, leading Minnesota to the No. 7 seed in the NFC heading into late November.

The Vikings (6-4) may be on a league-best five-game win streak, but will have a challenge on Sunday with a surprise playoff contender on a win streak of its own. The Denver Broncos have won three consecutive games to reenter the AFC playoff picture. The Broncos (4-5) sit one game behind the Houston Texans for the final playoff spot in the AFC, although there are seven other teams competing for that spot.

In what is essentially a must-win game for Denver to keep pace in the AFC playoff race, Minnesota has a bit of leeway with the No. 7 seed. The Vikings want to make sure that leeway stays, sitting 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two games ahead of the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons (who they have defeated already this year).

In a week full of excellent prime-time matchups, this one shouldn't be slighted. For a short breakdown of what to watch in Sunday's matchup, here's a preview.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Empower Field at Mile High (Denver)

TV: NBC | Stream: fubo

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Broncos -2.5, O/U 42.5

Broncos pass defense woes?

The Broncos have the league's worst pass defense when opposing quarterbacks are targeting them, a product of how Denver's secondary performed over the first few weeks of the year. Opposing quarterbacks have competed 72.2% of passes targeting Denver players, throwing 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions and a 102.1 passer rating. The completion percentage and passer rating are a league-high and the 8.0 yards per attempt is 30th in the league.

This has significantly been different over the past three games, as opposing quarterbacks have completed just 63.5% of their passes with three touchdowns and five interceptions -- a 70.3 passer rating. The Broncos have won three games in a row as a result. The Broncos are fourth in the league in passer rating allowed and sixth in yards per attempt in that span (6.4).

Look no further toward why Denver is on a three-game win streak. The defense has been much better, powered by a shutdown secondary.

The Dobbs effect

Dobbs has been sensational in his two games with Minnesota, completing 67.2% of his passes for 426 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions (101.4 rating), while rushing for 110 yards and two scores. Dobbs is the first quarterback since the merger with two wins, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and 200 passing yards per game in first two games with a franchise.

Dobbs is the fourth player in NFL history with a pass touchdown, rush touchdown and win in each of his first two games with a franchise (Bob Waterfield, Daryle Lamonica, Sam Howell). He's the second Minnesota quarterback since the merger with a pass and rush touchdown in consecutive games (Daunte Culpepper).

Dobbs will be tested against a Denver defense that has allowed a league-low 16.0 points per game over the last four weeks. Dobbs' hot start could continue as he's getting more comfortable with the offense.

Prediction

This is a tough matchup to predict, as the Vikings are defying the odds with Dobbs at quarterback while the Broncos are a completely different team than the one that started the year. Russell Wilson is completing 68% of his passes with 18 touchdowns to four interceptions this year, looking like the quarterback the NFL saw in his first 10 seasons in Seattle.

With a win Sunday, the Vikings can become the first team since the 2011 Broncos with Tim Tebow to win five straight games without being favored in any of them. This is a tall task against a Broncos team that has significantly improved on defense, even if Justin Jefferson gives it a go.

The Vikings are still a good team riding momentum, but the Broncos have been playing solid football with Wilson not turning the ball over.

Score: Broncos 23, Vikings 22