The Minnesota Vikings have their season hanging in the balance over the final two weeks of the year. Exiting Week 16, Kevin O'Connell's club sits at 7-8 and is a game behind the Rams and Seahawks in the loss column for one of the final wild card spots in the NFC. This comes after Minnesota has lost four of its last five games and, within that rough patch, has already made one quarterback change and it appears like another could be on the horizon.

The Vikings are considering benching Nick Mullens and starting rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, or going back to Joshua Dobbs, per Kevin O'Connell. Right now the head coach says anything is on the table.

"We're trying to work through what still gives us the best chance to be explosive, but we've got to still possess the ball," O'Connell said. "All three of those guys [Mullens, Hall and Dobbs] are worthy of being involved in that discussion. We'll make the best decision in the interest of winning games."

The team is hoping to choose a starter ahead of Wednesday's practice, so whoever gets the nod and whoever is chosen as QB2 will have enough time to prepare for the game.

Mullens has started each of the last two games for Minnesota (both losses) after he leaped over Dobbs on the depth chart after the fellow veteran also started to struggle.

Hall was the first quarterback to have his number called in the aftermath of Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles tear. He started that first game following Cousins' injury when the Vikings visited the Falcons in Week 9, but Hall suffered a concussion in the first quarter, which paved the way for Dobbs to come in and take ahold of the job. Now, Hall is healthy and Mullens has made multiple mistakes within his two starts, which is opening the door for another change under center.

Not only is Mullens 0-2 but he's made plenty of questionable decisions that have directly contributed to those defeats. In Minnesota's most recent loss to the Lions, Mullens threw four interceptions and arguably should've had more with a handful of questionable throws. His final turnover was the game-clincher for Detroit and arguably his most egregious. Mullens had Justin Jefferson open deep down the middle of the field but threw a wobbly pass that allowed safety Ifeatu Melifonwu enough time to undercut the throw and record the interception.

Mullens also had two picks in the loss to Cincinnati the week prior.

As for Hall, he was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings this offseason out of BYU. In his brief showing earlier this year before getting injured, he completed eight of his 10 passes for 101 yards and also rushed for 10 yards.