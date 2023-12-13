Justin Jefferson's anticipated return to the Vikings' lineup was short-lived on Sunday in Las Vegas, when the star wide receiver was forced out of Week 14 -- and briefly hospitalized -- due to a chest injury in a 3-0 victory over the Raiders. But Jefferson will be back for Saturday's Week 15 matchup with the Bengals, he told reporters Wednesday, after an estimated limited practice the day before.

Jefferson missed seven games prior to Week 14 while battling a lingering hamstring injury. He then managed just two catches on 13 snaps before absorbing a hard hit to the midsection from Raiders safety Marcus Epps, which forced him out of the game. But Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell struck an optimistic tone after the game, calling Jefferson "day to day with a good chance" to return soon.

Even on a short week, with the Bengals playing host to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, the wideout is set to serve as the Vikings' top target, and hopefully keep his team in the NFC wild card race. He'll do so with a new quarterback under center, with Minnesota announcing Tuesday that veteran backup Nick Mullens will replace Joshua Dobbs as Week 15's starter.

Mullens will mark the third different QB Jefferson has played with in 2023, after Dobbs and injured regular starter Kirk Cousins.