Vikings to stick with Case Keenum at QB in Week 11 showdown with Rams
Minnesota's coach had left the decision open to interpretation on Monday
A week after deciding that Case Keenum "earned more starts" as their quarterback, the Minnesota Vikings have reaffirmed their faith in the journeyman and "will be sticking" with him as their No. 1 against the Rams in Week 11, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora.
The apparent decision shouldn't come as a total surprise in Minnesota, where Keenum has made a case for a new contract in place of the injured Sam Bradford, including with a four-touchdown day against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, however, had left the near future of the QB position open to interpretation thanks to this ambiguous note from NFL Network's Tom Peliserro on Monday:
The alternative to sticking with Keenum, of course, would have been turning to former first-round draft pick Teddy Bridgewater, who was active on Sunday for the first time since the 2015 playoffs. Bridgewater was recently activated from the physically unable to perform list upon completion of rehab for a torn ACL and dislocated knee, but Keenum has gone 5-2 with a 92.6 QB rating in relief of Bradford this season.
Signed to a one-year deal as Bradford's backup entering 2017, Keenum spent the previous two seasons as a reserve with the Rams. He and the Vikings (7-2) play those same Rams on Sunday.
