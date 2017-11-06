Vikings reportedly plan to stick with Case Keenum, who has 'earned more starts'

With Sam Bradford still sidelined indefinitely, the Minnesota Vikings plan to activate Teddy Bridgewater for Week 10 but stick with Case Keenum as their starting quarterback, according to reports.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported Sunday that Bridgewater, the team's former first-round draft pick and starter, should be removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week, and that "there are no immediate plans to change course" atop the QB depth chart.

Now, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport adds that Bridgewater could serve as the backup to Keenum as early as Week 10, tweeting Monday that the former starter is "expected to be activated" by Wednesday. Keenum, meanwhile, has "earned more starts" during his six-game stint as Bradford's injury replacement.

Bridgewater hasn't taken the field since January 2016, missing all of the 2016 campaign after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee, but he's just 24 and two seasons removed from a trip to the playoffs as Minnesota's starter.

In relief of Bradford, who set an NFL record for completion percentage behind a porous offensive line in 2016 but remains in rehabilitation for his own knee issues, Keenum has gone 4-2 as a starter. His 88.8 passer rating, boosted by a two-touchdown day against the Cleveland Browns in London, has raised questions as to whether he's the Vikings' safest option at QB for a playoff run.

Minnesota (6-2) plays the Washington Redskins on Sunday after a Week 9 bye.