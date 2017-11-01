Vikings' Sam Bradford: Making progress, but return date unknown
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that Bradford is "getting healthier and has made some progress this week," but the team has yet to issue a definitive timetable for his return.
Since sitting out the entire second half of the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Bears after enduring a setback with his surgically repaired left knee, Bradford has yet to resume practicing this week. While Spielman's comments seemingly paint a positive picture for the quarterback, Bradford will likely need to string together multiple practices in a row before the Vikings have a better feel for when he might be able to suit up again. With Case Keenum playing effectively as the interim starter and Teddy Bridgewater (knee) seemingly further along in his recovery from injury, it's possible that Bradford's services won't be needed by the time he's healthy again.
