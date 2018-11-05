Bradford cleared waivers Monday, making him a free agent, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Arizona marked the fourth stop of Bradford's career, but his 2018 campaign lasted all of three appearances before coach Steve Wilks pulled him in favor of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. During his time on the field, Bradford posted a career-worst 62.5 QB rating, which was fueled by a miserable 5.0 yards per attempt and two touchdowns versus four interceptions on 80 passes. Despite not making an appearance on Cardinals injury reports this season, Bradford reportedly didn't practice the five weeks before his release due to longstanding issues with his left knee, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN. As a result, any organization interested in Bradford will expose the veteran signal-caller to a physical to scrutinize his health.

