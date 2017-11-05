Vikings plan to activate Teddy Bridgewater for Week 10 after the bye

The long and grueling recovery of Teddy Bridgewater from a major knee injury is nearly complete, as the former first-round pick is scheduled to be in uniform and active when the Vikings return from their bye in Week 10, according to sources. The Vikings plan to activate Bridgewater from the Physically Unable to Perform list this week, returning him to the active roster.

Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury in training camp in 2016, potentially putting his career in jeopardy, but he has made great progress this year. Bridgewater returned to practice a few weeks ago and has continued to look good and pass all medical tests. Minnesota had a three-week period, per the PUP list, to evaluate Bridgewater before opting whether to activate him or leave him on the PUP list, which would have ended his season. He will return in full this week.

Case Keenum has done a nice job since taking over as starter in the aftermath of Sam Bradford's knee injury in Week 1, and there are no immediate plans to change course now. But Bridgewater will continue to gain practice reps and is now eligible to enter a game if need be due to injury or performance. Bridgewater was selected 32nd overall in 2014 and led the Vikings to the postseason in 2015 before suffering the injury entering what many believed would be a truly breakout year for him.